Medihelp Case Study || UI kit

Medihelp Full Case Study.

Medihelp is a mobile application. All medical solution is in one platform. Users can find the Doctors, Hospitals, Ambulance, Medicines in this application. When users land at MediHelp, they can search for any kind of medical support with the help of a mega search. The app will be suggesting to you, what you need according to your health issues. Users will get up-to-date. Users can easily find the best doctor and make an appointment as well with help of the video calling feature Patients don't need to go out of the home, moreover, doctors can send prescriptions with help of the chat feature. If anything needs to show to the doctors, patients can send it through file sharing. If anyone or patients need an ambulance they can hire. Also, Authority can send an ambulance directly if needed. After getting a prescription or prescription by doctors users can get medicine in this application.

Why Medihelp?

Medihelp is a Platform, where users can find all the medical solutions. If users use Medihelp for finding doctors then they will also get assistance for hospitals, Ambulances, medicine etc. By this concept, users don't need to go anywhere to find anything regarding their medical problems. In the corona pandemic issue, we are facing this problem a lot, when anyone has inflected by this pandemic they will helpless by using medihelp users don't need to face all the problems.

