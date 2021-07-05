Trending designs to inspire you
Heavier7Strings contains a number of 200 predefined MIDI patterns together with effect rack configuration. The style of these patterns ranged from metal, rock, pop, clean and non-rhythmic noise and ambient sounds. All these patterns can be dragged into host DAWs, and users can define their own patterns by MIDI clip.