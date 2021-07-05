Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tony Conte

Scipio: Keep your private files secure.

Tony Conte
Tony Conte
  • Save
Scipio: Keep your private files secure. apple ux ui app design secure privacy private camera photo vault security ios app scipio
Download color palette

Inspired by the Vault of Scipio, Scipio is a brand new iOS application focused on providing a secure place for your private photos/videos. All uploads are encrypted and stored in a private cloud only accessibly by the owner.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Tony Conte
Tony Conte

More by Tony Conte

View profile
    • Like