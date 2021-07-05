Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vishnu Kumar

Grocery app (Veggies)

Vishnu Kumar
Vishnu Kumar
  • Save
Grocery app (Veggies) fruits vegetables branding ui ux typography design app
Download color palette

Order organic vegetables directly from the frams

In this pandemic, our partners makes Non-contact delivery possible

Detailed post will be upload on Behance. Stay tuned

🖤 Hit like and feedbacks are welcome

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Vishnu Kumar
Vishnu Kumar

More by Vishnu Kumar

View profile
    • Like