Medival Brand Mark

Company name: Medival

What the story behind the medival name?

Make sure its not Medival, It Medival. Medival is a health medical.

They gives free treatment to people.

Industry: Medical, Health, Recover, Heal.

Logo Style: Modern Logo, Minimal Logo, Trending Logo, and Conceptual/ Meaningful Logo.

Brand Color: This color(Green) is associated with health, tranquility, power and nature. It is used in stores to relax customers and promote environmental issues. It stimulates harmony in your brain and encourages a balance leading to decisiveness.

==============================

For business inquiries and collaborations:

sayeedalmehraz@gmail.com