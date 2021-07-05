Medival Brand Mark

Trending designs to inspire you
Company name: Medival
What the story behind the medival name?
Make sure its not Medival, It Medival. Medival is a health medical.
They gives free treatment to people.
Industry: Medical, Health, Recover, Heal.
Logo Style: Modern Logo, Minimal Logo, Trending Logo, and Conceptual/ Meaningful Logo.
Brand Color: This color(Green) is associated with health, tranquility, power and nature. It is used in stores to relax customers and promote environmental issues. It stimulates harmony in your brain and encourages a balance leading to decisiveness.
For business inquiries and collaborations:
sayeedalmehraz@gmail.com