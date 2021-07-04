Candra Adhi

Lestaluhu Modern

Lestaluhu is a bold and elegant decorative font, featuring lovely flowers as ornaments. It looks stunning on wedding invitations, thank you cards, quotes, greeting cards, logos, business cards and every other design which needs a personalized touch.

You can download the font here https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/lestaluhu/ref/991064/

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
