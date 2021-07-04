Candra Adhi

Katresnan Font

Katresnan Font display design monogram logo decorative branding
Katresnan is a bold, thick lettered and robotic display font. This font is ideal for writing web designs, business cards, or pretty much anything else that requires an assertive, modern touch.

You can download the font here https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/katresnan/ref/991064/

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
