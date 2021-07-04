Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Candra Adhi

Haseem Futuristic Font

Candra Adhi
Candra Adhi
  • Save
Haseem Futuristic Font font display design monogram logo decorative branding
Download color palette

Haseem is a bold and futuristic display font. Suitable to a variety of designs due to its geometric style, this font will instantly become one of your go-to choices.

You can download the font here https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/haseem/ref/991064/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Candra Adhi
Candra Adhi

More by Candra Adhi

View profile
    • Like