Candra Adhi

Mahesa Font

Mahesa Font font display design monogram logo decorative branding
Mahesa is an incredibly cool and uniquely designed display font. It will look stunning on any poster flyer or print.
Use this font for your designs and explore its endless possibilities.

You can download the font here https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/mahesa-3/ref/991064/

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Candra Adhi
Candra Adhi

