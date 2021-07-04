Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
AD9 Creative Studio

"Unique logo for a money app named Sword" - 2

AD9 Creative Studio
AD9 Creative Studio
  • Save
"Unique logo for a money app named Sword" - 2 bank money app typography icon vector illustration logo design branding
Download color palette

Main visual elements for a money app named Sword, following the previous concept of merging the letter "s" of the app name, and a sword silhouette, for the result of an amazing modern dollar sign concept that fits the app, all of this with an perfect typography selection that represents very accurately the style and tone of the project.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
AD9 Creative Studio
AD9 Creative Studio

More by AD9 Creative Studio

View profile
    • Like