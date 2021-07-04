"Unique logo for a money app named Sword" - 2

Trending designs to inspire you
Main visual elements for a money app named Sword, following the previous concept of merging the letter "s" of the app name, and a sword silhouette, for the result of an amazing modern dollar sign concept that fits the app, all of this with an perfect typography selection that represents very accurately the style and tone of the project.