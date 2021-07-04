ARCHFIEND CO

PERSONA

PERSONA album hypebeast nft nft art holographic chrome shiny 3d art chrome 3d artist ftm artist pride month album art graphic design 3d
modeled, rendered and sculpted by me.

Hey everyone! The last month was very busy for me and mentally taxing but I'm back and I've been trying to take my renders to the next level. I am so nervous about posting this one.

Software Used: Daz3d, Blender, Octane Render Engine

