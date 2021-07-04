Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
modeled, rendered and sculpted by me.
Hey everyone! The last month was very busy for me and mentally taxing but I'm back and I've been trying to take my renders to the next level. I am so nervous about posting this one.
Thank you (yet again) for all the love.
Software Used: Daz3d, Blender, Octane Render Engine