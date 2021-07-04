Benjamin Futuristic Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Dimitar is a bold and futuristic display font. Suitable to a variety of designs due to its geometric style, this font will instantly become one of your go-to choices.
You can download the font here https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/dimitar/ref/991064/