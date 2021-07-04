"Unique logo for a money app named Sword"

Trending designs to inspire you
The creative concept had to include the initial letter of the word "sword" and a sword silhouette, all of this for a money app. The creative process merges those ideas into the best possible representation: a modern dollar sign that has them all: the money icon, a sword and the letter "s".