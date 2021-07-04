Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
"Unique logo for a money app named Sword"

"Unique logo for a money app named Sword" graphic design app bank money vector illustration logo design branding
The creative concept had to include the initial letter of the word "sword" and a sword silhouette, all of this for a money app. The creative process merges those ideas into the best possible representation: a modern dollar sign that has them all: the money icon, a sword and the letter "s".

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
