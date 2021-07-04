Design System | Typography & Colours | Regarding Play

Long time no 👀 dribbblers!

I'm re-working my portfolio of past works, and here's a short snippet of the Regarding Play design system that I worked on. While Regarding Play is no longer around, the design system was extensive and a lot of work went into it - making it a perfect piece to show off. With combinations of UI design, UX design and design thinking, this was a complex build at the time.

Called "Sweat", this design system was meant to make responsive web development a breeze for developers building the Regarding Play platform.

I'm thinking of opening up the complete Figma file to everyone once its finished. Would you like to see that? Let me know in the comments below!