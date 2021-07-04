Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zalak Raja Opi

Social media app homepage and gallery

Zalak Raja Opi
Zalak Raja Opi
  • Save
Social media app homepage and gallery behance dribbble design ui figma app adobe xd graphic design user experience userinterface android app designer ios app design mobile app ui gallery homepage social
Download color palette

Hello guyz,
Here I presents my latest design for social media app's Homepage and gallery. I hope you like it. Please feel free to leave your feedback. Thank you!
Please press (L) & follow my account for more inspirations.

zalakrajaopi@gmail.com

Zalak Raja Opi
Zalak Raja Opi

More by Zalak Raja Opi

View profile
    • Like