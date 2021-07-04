Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anali

Mini Apps Startup Pages

Anali
Anali
  • Save
Mini Apps Startup Pages ui design design ui interface ui ux
Download color palette

Recently, we have created several introductory pages, which are mainly about what we do and the services we provide, to give users a brief understanding of us.

This GAISA is an interactive platform for parents of prospective international students to answer questions or problems that students need to communicate with in time.

Click "like" if you like it，thank you！

Maybe you have better suggestions and ideas, Write to me
1170143774@qq.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Anali
Anali

More by Anali

View profile
    • Like