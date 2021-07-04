Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys...
This is chitPe app design layout which is basically a payment platform for all the chitfunds susbcribers. Hope you guys will like it. Press L or F 😀.
Feel free to comment or appreciate the shot if any mistake plese let me know it will help me to improve as a designer.
Portfolio is live @ :