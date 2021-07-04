Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alberto Rojas

eCommerce Landing Page — Shady Rays Sunglasses Redesign

eCommerce Landing Page — Shady Rays Sunglasses Redesign product web website design ux study d2c desktop landing page ui ux
I went to this design trying to keep in mind product prioritization, I also did a little bit of a UX study on what the differences would be between mobile and desktop in the layout when it came to D2C eCommerce sites trying to build trust in their customer.
If you want to check it out:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122838567/UX-Micro-Study-Volume-1

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
