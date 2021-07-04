Good for Sale
BRAVE GATES - Display Brush Font

Brave Gates-A Display Brush Font

Brave Gates is a gorgeous uppercase display brush font, designed with the modern vibe. This bold brush font is perfect for anything indie, adventurous, and direct. Every swash, stroke, and curve was created to entice happiness and elegance. A real head-turner for your presentation, designs, website illustrations, and much more.

Brave Gates includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience. Inspire your audience, clients, or guests with this beautiful, statement font.

Features:

Ligatures
Stylistic Sets
Swashes
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13352/brave_gates.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/brave-gates/

