Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Guys!
This is my other design concept. Its about Travel Landing Page and the brand name is Dolan. Hope you enjoy it!
great to hear your feedback :)
Love this shot if you like it or you can press 'L'
Connect with me on:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dimaseza/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dimas_imameza/
---------------------------------------
Wanna collaborate with our studio?
Email: ma.trikstd@gmail.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ma.triksstudio/
Thank you!