BUY NOW : https://fontbundles.net/geekmissy/536107-spring-herbs-a-bouncy-blobby-whimsical-font?ref=3UFa72

It's blobby, bouncy, and super whimsical. It's my new Spring Herbs font!

I had a ton of fun with this font. With varying stroke weights, heights, and sizes, plus FOUR options for every letter, you can create a fun design with hand-lettered flair!

Spring Herbs contains over 600 total glyphs, including more than 300 extended Latin characters for language support, over 30 ligatures, and alternates for A-Z, a-z, and 0-9! It's extensively cleaned to be smooth and sharp for both cutting and printing.

To make things even easier for my Font Bundles crafters, I've also broken out the alternate alphabet into a separate "Spring Herbs Alts" font file. No need to go to Character Map, Font Book, or any other copy/paste source! The alternates are also all loaded into the main Spring Herbs font file, coded as Stylistic Alternates, if that's how you roll.

