Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
BUY NOW : https://fontbundles.net/geekmissy/536107-spring-herbs-a-bouncy-blobby-whimsical-font?ref=3UFa72
It's blobby, bouncy, and super whimsical. It's my new Spring Herbs font!
I had a ton of fun with this font. With varying stroke weights, heights, and sizes, plus FOUR options for every letter, you can create a fun design with hand-lettered flair!
Spring Herbs contains over 600 total glyphs, including more than 300 extended Latin characters for language support, over 30 ligatures, and alternates for A-Z, a-z, and 0-9! It's extensively cleaned to be smooth and sharp for both cutting and printing.
To make things even easier for my Font Bundles crafters, I've also broken out the alternate alphabet into a separate "Spring Herbs Alts" font file. No need to go to Character Map, Font Book, or any other copy/paste source! The alternates are also all loaded into the main Spring Herbs font file, coded as Stylistic Alternates, if that's how you roll.
#ScriptFonts
#Seriffonts
#ChristmasFonts
#Valentine'sFontS
#GraffitiFont
#BrushFonts
#DisplayFonts
#MonogramFonts
#WebFonts