Esport Results Website Revamp

This is a revamp project for my client in Estonia. Esportsresults is a platform where people can get anything about Esports insights, game information, and industry data.

My mission was to change the initial appearance of the website in the form of a semi-blog, into a portal for news and data about the world of esports from various sources that will be pulled automatically (data scraping).

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Feedback, thumbs up, or dare to create your project with me? You decide!

Drop me a line here inspirasimuda.hore@gmail.com

Thank you!