Esport Results Website Revamp

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a revamp project for my client in Estonia. Esportsresults is a platform where people can get anything about Esports insights, game information, and industry data.
My mission was to change the initial appearance of the website in the form of a semi-blog, into a portal for news and data about the world of esports from various sources that will be pulled automatically (data scraping).
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feedback, thumbs up, or dare to create your project with me? You decide!
Drop me a line here inspirasimuda.hore@gmail.com
Thank you!