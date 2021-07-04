Font Lettering

Argyle Socks - a quirky sans-serif in three weights!

Argyle Socks - a quirky sans-serif in three weights!
ARGYLE SOCKS comes in three weights: regular, thin, and thick, so you'll have the right size for every project. And all three weights have the same 700 glyphs, which includes the uppercase Greek alphabet and over 300 extended Latin characters for language support!

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
