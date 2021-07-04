Official Streaming Apps

Trending designs to inspire you
The excitement of Euro 2020 football became my case study team in creating a streaming application that specifically broadcasts this prestigious tournament, but in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic I have an idea so that the excitement of watching football does not disappear even if you only watch via online streaming.