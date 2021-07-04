Mie Hoo Ah (Restaurant Menu Re-Design)

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Everybody!
I will share one of the client's request projects to Re-Design Mie Hoo Ah Restaurant Menu, which I think this new design looks cooler and more colorful.
For those of you who don't know this food business, Mie Hoo Ah is one of the food businesses located in the city of Surakarta, Indonesia.
Software Used :
- CorelDraw
- Adobe Photoshop
If you are interested in collaborating with me, please contact me at :
- Email : hanifmail04@gmail.com
- Instagram : www.instagram.com/haniff.haha
- LinkedIn : www.linkedin.com/in/hanif-hibatullah-2001/