Recipe App - Bogana

Hi 👋🏻

The past few months (apr - june 2021), my team and I have been working on a new recipe apps called Bogana. Bogana is a user-friendly app that has all the recipes from different sources and allows me to build a meal plan & grocery list, and track everything on the fridge while we can sharing my activities/ cooking milestones with community.

If you are interested to read my study case, feel free to visit my portfolio on fihafebiala.com

I know it's really far from perfect, but I need your feedback^^

Hopefully, you like it!

Don't forget to press the "L" button ^^