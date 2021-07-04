Recipe App - Bogana

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi 👋🏻
The past few months (apr - june 2021), my team and I have been working on a new recipe apps called Bogana. Bogana is a user-friendly app that has all the recipes from different sources and allows me to build a meal plan & grocery list, and track everything on the fridge while we can sharing my activities/ cooking milestones with community.
If you are interested to read my study case, feel free to visit my portfolio on fihafebiala.com
I know it's really far from perfect, but I need your feedback^^
Hopefully, you like it!
Don't forget to press the "L" button ^^