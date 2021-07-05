Clayio 3D App icons for personal devices and commercial projects

After the first phase of testing a free sample of the product (still available), getting a massive amount of feedback and opinions I am excited to share a full product today.

I've created small amount of 3D icons for my own use months ago. During that time I get massive amount of questions if there will be ability to download them for commercial usage. And yes! Now there is a time.

I have lot of fun during creative process, because I love to connect different areas of digital design, especially when final outcome is somehow useful for other designers.

Feel free to use them as your home-screen refreshment or asset for next commercial project.

Need icons that aren't on the list? Let me know in the comments and I will try to make update soon.

👉 Let's use this promo code for 50% off:

:: BUDDY50 ::

Thanks!