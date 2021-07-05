Clayio 3D App icons for personal devices and commercial projects

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
After the first phase of testing a free sample of the product (still available), getting a massive amount of feedback and opinions I am excited to share a full product today.
I've created small amount of 3D icons for my own use months ago. During that time I get massive amount of questions if there will be ability to download them for commercial usage. And yes! Now there is a time.
I have lot of fun during creative process, because I love to connect different areas of digital design, especially when final outcome is somehow useful for other designers.
Feel free to use them as your home-screen refreshment or asset for next commercial project.
Need icons that aren't on the list? Let me know in the comments and I will try to make update soon.
👉 Let's use this promo code for 50% off:
:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::
:: BUDDY50 ::
:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::
Thanks!
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.