Food Delivery App UI (Practice)

Hi Everyone!
This is just a practice, am learning UI/UX. Hope you like it. Feel free to leave your valuable comment on this, that means a lot. Have a challenging project of logo design? Contact me at altafmwt@gmail.com
Read my happy and satisfied clients reviews here: Fiverr / Upwork
https://www.fiverr.com/users/designhub93
https://www.upwork.com/fl/altaf
Thanks a lot :)