Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abdul

Modern w+m letter logo design

Abdul
Abdul
  • Save
Modern w+m letter logo design design illustrator graphic design branding logo branding minimalist letter logo minimal letter logo minimal logo creative logo creative letter logo design m letter logo m logo w logo design w letter logo modern letter logo modern letter logo design letter logo letter logo design logo logo design
Download color palette

It is a modern w+m letter logo design concept.
Leave your #comment/feedback/suggestion and follow me to get more shots like this.

If you need any digital currency logo design, I am available for a new project.
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
_ _ _
mdkuddussardar409@gmail.com
fiverr
Let's connect:
twitter
BehanceFacebookLinkedin

Abdul
Abdul

More by Abdul

View profile
    • Like