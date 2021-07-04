The Visual Team

National Workaholic Day

It's National Workaholic Day! Not a day to rise and grind, but a reminder to balance work and life. We've got some ideas on how to celebrate:

1. Plan your day such that you get to end on time and enjoy some good old rest and recreation. We know it's hard, but it's worth a try?
2. Remind workaholic colleagues about the other important things in life such as relationships and personal time.
3. Have a chill and relaxing lunch session with a colleague.

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Follow us in our visual adventures.
