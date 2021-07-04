Edikan Gabriel

Pupluv Landing Page - DailyUI 003

Pupluv Landing Page - DailyUI 003
Hey guys! 👋

I've chosen to do daily UI over the next 100 days to see how much I can improve my design skills

Day 3 is a Landing page and I’ve chosen to design a puppy breeder site 😊

Hope you want to follow my journey through 100 days of UI!

If you enjoyed, consider pressing "L" and following me for future shots! 🙏

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
