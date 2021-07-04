Pupluv Landing Page - DailyUI 003

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey guys! 👋
I've chosen to do daily UI over the next 100 days to see how much I can improve my design skills
Day 3 is a Landing page and I’ve chosen to design a puppy breeder site 😊
Hope you want to follow my journey through 100 days of UI!
If you enjoyed, consider pressing "L" and following me for future shots! 🙏