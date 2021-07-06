Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nick Hubley

Canadian Opera Company Events Refresh

Nick Hubley
Nick Hubley
Canadian Opera Company Events Refresh adobe one page typographics figma sketch digital minimal ui design ux blog event web design website design website web branding
Created a concept website for the COC (Canadian Opera Company) to help give them a refresh to their current site.

This is the event page. It is a one page endless scroll.

Let me know what you think!

The picture is from Unsplash.

Nick Hubley
Nick Hubley
Builder of Communities | Multi-Disciplinary UX
