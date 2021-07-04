Bryan Flynn

Utah Flag Design

A proposed update to the Utah state flag. The shield (based on an early 20th c. seal) and beehive (prominent state symbol) are pulled from the current flag. The white represents the snowy mountains of northern Utah while the red symbolizes the red rocks and desert of the south. The constellation is for the people who have been drawn to the area and have called it home: a 4-point petroglyphs for the indigenous peoples, a 6-point for Mormon settlers, and a 5-point (statehood) for modern Utahns.

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
