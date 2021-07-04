Hello,

I'm a professional logo designer. My new project “Planagro Agricultural Brand Identity ". If you need, please contact :

WhatsApp : +8801636521479,

suhelrana01636@gmail.com

Behance

Planagro is a modern nursery garden. The main goal of which is to inspire all people to plant trees and increase natural beauty. As a result, we will get financial and mental peace in the future. Our main slogan is “plant for

a bright future.”

#agriculturelogo #Agro #agrologo #branding #FarmLogo #farming #LogoDesign #ecofarm #ecogrow #ecologo #freelogo #freelogodesign #LogoDesign #logomaker #organiclogo #vegan #ecogrowlogodesign #eco #ecologic #Nature #logo #logotype

#logodesigns #logodesigner #logoinspiration #logos #logodesign #logomark #logoideas #logoconcept #logonew #Graphicsdesign #upwork #fiverr #marketing #instragram #brand #designer #graphicdesign #fashion #brandidentity #design #luxury #apparel #style #project #beauty #people #future