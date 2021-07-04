Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md.Suhel Rana

Planagro Agricultural Brand Identity

Md.Suhel Rana
Md.Suhel Rana
  • Save
Planagro Agricultural Brand Identity graphic design branding custom logo design logo flat minimalist logo brand identity logo maker logo design eco grow farming logo farm logo branding logo agro logo agricultural logo organic logo eco farm vegan nature
Download color palette

Hello,

I'm a professional logo designer. My new project “Planagro Agricultural Brand Identity ". If you need, please contact :

WhatsApp : +8801636521479,

suhelrana01636@gmail.com

Behance

Planagro is a modern nursery garden. The main goal of which is to inspire all people to plant trees and increase natural beauty. As a result, we will get financial and mental peace in the future. Our main slogan is “plant for
a bright future.”

#agriculturelogo #Agro #agrologo #branding #FarmLogo #farming #LogoDesign #ecofarm #ecogrow #ecologo #freelogo #freelogodesign #LogoDesign #logomaker #organiclogo #vegan #ecogrowlogodesign #eco #ecologic #Nature #logo #logotype
#logodesigns #logodesigner #logoinspiration #logos #logodesign #logomark #logoideas #logoconcept #logonew #Graphicsdesign #upwork #fiverr #marketing #instragram #brand #designer #graphicdesign #fashion #brandidentity #design #luxury #apparel #style #project #beauty #people #future

Md.Suhel Rana
Md.Suhel Rana

More by Md.Suhel Rana

View profile
    • Like