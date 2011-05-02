Fedor Sosnin

Wedding Buffet Sign

Fedor Sosnin
Fedor Sosnin
  • Save
Wedding Buffet Sign buffet sign wedding country club card lobster
Download color palette

The white portion is a stand up sign used infront of a chef carved station at a wedding. It was part of a set but this is my fav. :)

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2011
Fedor Sosnin
Fedor Sosnin

More by Fedor Sosnin

View profile
    • Like