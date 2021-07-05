Lisa Champ

Store It & Ignore It

Lisa Champ
Lisa Champ
Hire Me
  • Save
Store It & Ignore It mental health eye lock key mono line tattoo pop art monoline illustration halftone redhalftone
Download color palette

I had this idea kicking around and finally drew it. Talk about you problems, or store it and ignore it. You’ll find me doing the latter. 😅 Anyways, have a solid Monday.

Lisa Champ
Lisa Champ
Fueled by the things that keep you up at night.
Hire Me

More by Lisa Champ

View profile
    • Like