Hello everybody, I'm Marina M. Bibawy, I do animation, motion graphics, etc.
This page is to show what we can do. I'm not here alone. Here are my sisters' artists
Silvia Micheal makes stop motion and
Eriny Micheal makes illustrations
We hope that you'll like and enjoy watching these videos modest
We welcome you to our small community, we appreciate your constant interest and encouragement, and we hope you are always happy
Follow in Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Fancy-studio-108405701039371/
follow in Behance: https://www.behance.net/Marina_M_Bibawy
follow in insta : https://www.instagram.com/marina_m._bibawy/
follow in Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/marina-m-bibawy/
follow in Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eRplb3xkA-c