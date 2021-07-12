Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Iconfield

Just Legends Icon

Iconfield
Iconfield
Hire Me
  • Save
Just Legends Icon gamer game drink energy drink legends just legends branding iconography icon design vector ui
Just Legends Icon gamer game drink energy drink legends just legends branding iconography icon design vector ui
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble-02.jpg
  2. Dribbble-01.jpg

Hello dribbler!! 👋

Here a set of icons we did for Just Legends.
Feel free to give me some feedback!
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
___________
We available for work together :
📩Email Us : hello@iconfield.com

Iconfield
Iconfield
Iconography & UI illustration studio.
Hire Me

More by Iconfield

View profile
    • Like