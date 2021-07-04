Karl Bembridge

Guessing | Typographical Project

This project that began in mid September was based around the idea of designing a typographical poster for the word “Guessing”, by the way of a visual style that combines minimalism and simplicity together.

To see the full project, be sure to head over to my Behance blog :)

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
