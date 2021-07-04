Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Skip's Flips work in progress...

Skip's Flips work in progress... pattern design 3d model
Hey guys, John Black here with another cool project post for Skip's Flips. We designed a bunch of patterns and threw them on various mocks of a model the company had prior.

I don't have much 3D experience so this was an experience having to learn to add a textured floor, work with various planes of the model and position it just right in lighting to make it happen.

So far over 30 model mockups were created in total. And 10 patterns put together for these cool flips as well.

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Brand Identity Designer @KREDO
