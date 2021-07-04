Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fatma Asem

Ride Request (stand)

Fatma Asem
Fatma Asem
  • Save
Ride Request (stand) logo uiux ui design ux design ui
Download color palette

Hello everyone, this is my design for a ride request(stand), wish you like it and your feedback will be appreciated.
Thanks in advance.
Full Project on Behance:
https://lnkd.in/dMZrbQT

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Fatma Asem
Fatma Asem

More by Fatma Asem

View profile
    • Like