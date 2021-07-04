Arman Jahir

Marketing flyer | Corporate flyer | Business flyer | Event

Arman Jahir
Arman Jahir
  • Save
Marketing flyer | Corporate flyer | Business flyer | Event tri-fold brochures
Download color palette

Hello there,
This is a corporate marketing flyer design. I have designed it for my client by using adobe illustrator software. I will do all kinds of flyers, graphic design, corporate flyer, marketing flyer, business flyer, Event flyer USA, health flyer, medical flyer, flyer design, minimal flyer, event flyer, modern flyer,photo-centric flyers, leaflets, real estate flyer, business flyer, handbill, pamphlet, poster, printing flyers, tri-fold brochures, gate-fold brochures, Bi-fold brochures, digital brochures, door handler, and brochure design etc.

IT' S KEY FEATURES :
* A4 Portrait Size
* Fully Editable Design
* Free Fonts Used
* Premium Photo Used
* Unique Design and Artwork
* Creative manual design
* Clean, modern, creative health flyer design
* Following Brand Guideline
* 300 DPI
* CMYK Color Mode
* Print Ready File
* PDF
* Adobe Illustrator File.

DO YOU WANT TO PURCHASE AN ORDER OR HIRE REMOTELY?

GET IN TOUCH HERE
Email: armanjahir65@gmail.com
WhatsApp/Phone: +88 01837926965
Get Service, Grow Business!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Arman Jahir
Arman Jahir

More by Arman Jahir

View profile
    • Like