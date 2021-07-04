Marketing flyer | Corporate flyer | Business flyer | Event

Hello there,

This is a corporate marketing flyer design. I have designed it for my client by using adobe illustrator software. I will do all kinds of flyers, graphic design, corporate flyer, marketing flyer, business flyer, Event flyer USA, health flyer, medical flyer, flyer design, minimal flyer, event flyer, modern flyer,photo-centric flyers, leaflets, real estate flyer, business flyer, handbill, pamphlet, poster, printing flyers, tri-fold brochures, gate-fold brochures, Bi-fold brochures, digital brochures, door handler, and brochure design etc.

IT' S KEY FEATURES :

* A4 Portrait Size

* Fully Editable Design

* Free Fonts Used

* Premium Photo Used

* Unique Design and Artwork

* Creative manual design

* Clean, modern, creative health flyer design

* Following Brand Guideline

* 300 DPI

* CMYK Color Mode

* Print Ready File

* PDF

* Adobe Illustrator File.

DO YOU WANT TO PURCHASE AN ORDER OR HIRE REMOTELY?

GET IN TOUCH HERE

Email: armanjahir65@gmail.com

WhatsApp/Phone: +88 01837926965

Get Service, Grow Business!