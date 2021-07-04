Trending designs to inspire you
Hi there!
I would like to share with you another presentation slides. It was made as a part of my university research. So, I decided to create a trendy and minimalistic slides, highlighted the main thoughts and animated some elements for the better interaction and (of course) wow-effect 💃
If you like my designs, drop me a line at vika.yakubchak1009@gmail.com