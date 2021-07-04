Sarah Vignon

Floret - Landing Page

Sarah Vignon
Sarah Vignon
  • Save
Floret - Landing Page daily ui 3 daily ui 003 photo colorful colors delivery app delivery delivery service order plants flowers color palette pink yellow landing page color wheel shop green blue
Download color palette

Floret is a small concept for a flower delivery website. The main goal was to create the landing page and the mobile version for the “Flowers” page.

Any feedback is welcomed !

Full project view here ✨

Find me on Behance and Linkedin

Sarah Vignon
Sarah Vignon

More by Sarah Vignon

View profile
    • Like