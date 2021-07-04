Arman Jahir

Flyer Design | Health Flyer | Medical Flyer | Professional Flyer


Hello there,
This is a corporate flyer design. I have designed it for my client by using adobe illustrator software. I will do all kinds of flyers, graphic design, health flyer, medical flyer, flyer design, minimal flyer, event flyer, modern flyer, Corporate Flyers, Photo-centric Flyers, Leaflets, Real estate flyer, business flyer, Handbill, Pamphlet, Poster, Printing Flyers, Tri-Fold Brochures, Gate-fold brochures, Bi-fold brochures, Digital Brochures, Door Handle Marketing Flyers, and brochure design etc.

IT' S KEY FEATURES :
* A4 Portrait Size
* Fully Editable Design
* Free Fonts Used
* Premium Photo Used
* Unique Design and Artwork
* Creative manual design
* Clean, modern, creative health flyer design
* Following Brand Guideline
* 300 DPI
* CMYK Color Mode
* Print Ready File
* PDF
* Adobe Illustrator File.

DO YOU WANT TO PURCHASE AN ORDER OR HIRE REMOTELY?

GET IN TOUCH HERE
Email: armanjahir65@gmail.com
WhatsApp/Phone: +88 01837926965
Get Service, Grow Business!


