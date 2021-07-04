Book Design | Lookbook Design | eBook design | Branding Book

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Hiring Manager!
Greetings, This is a multi-pages BRAND book design. I designed the brochure by adobe illustrator. I do all kinds of graphic design such as bifold, trifold design, ebook, lookbook, brand element, branding, agency brochure, brochure design, multi-pages magazine, e-magazine, travel magazine, minimal magazine, creative magazine, lookbook magazine, corporate magazine, company magazine, brochure, business brochure, company profile,proposal, booklet, business plan, travel planner, book design, e-book, and magazine design, branding, logo, brand identity design etc.
IT' S KEY FEATURES :
* (A4 Size Portrait)
* Bleed 0.125" Margin 0.25"
* Fully Editable Design
* Free Fonts Used
* Premium Photo Used
* Unique Design and Artwork
* Creative professional design
* 300 DPI
* CMYK and RGB both color mode used seperately.
* Print Ready File
* Client satisfaction
* PDF
* Adobe Illustrator File
DO YOU WANT TO PURCHASE AN ORDER OR HIRE REMOTELY?
GET IN TOUCH HERE
Email: armanjahir65@gmail.com
WhatsApp/Phone: +88 01837926965
Get Service, Grow Business!