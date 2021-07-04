blr_spy

A set of vector banners for sales

blr_spy
blr_spy
  • Save
A set of vector banners for sales business price instagram story cover template shutterstock stock graphic design shop web social media post banner sale illustrator vector illustration design
Download color palette

Set of sale banner template design. Social Media Posts for Digital Marketing. Purple Borders and splashes elements. Stock vector illustration.

The image is available in vector format:
Shutterstock
Adobe Stock
Istockphoto

Instagram | Pinterest | Linkedin | Behance | Twitter

blr_spy
blr_spy
Like