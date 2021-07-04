Maryia Zhaunova

Digital Ads for Yext

Maryia Zhaunova
Maryia Zhaunova
Hire Me
  • Save
Digital Ads for Yext design illustration facebook ad characterdesign charachter banner design banner ads banner ad ads
Digital Ads for Yext design illustration facebook ad characterdesign charachter banner design banner ads banner ad ads
Download color palette
  1. Frame 1297.png
  2. Frame 1304.png

Fun project for Yext!

Have a great weekend! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️

Maryia Zhaunova
Maryia Zhaunova
I make digital ads. Not the interrupting ones.
Hire Me

More by Maryia Zhaunova

View profile
    • Like