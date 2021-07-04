Huy Phan

Prowtech International Landing Page ui design clean design web design minimal landing page website layout vietnam
Landing Page for Prowtech International Vina, one of the leaders in LED screen OOH advertising field in Vietnam.

Thanks for watching.

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Awwwards Young Jury. Designer. Available for work.
