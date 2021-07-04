Lennart

DailyUi Challenge 001 | SignUp Page

DailyUi Challenge 001 | SignUp Page webdesign website ui design
This is my first day of the #DailyUI Challenge.
The task was to design a SignUp page for any website. Since I also produce music in my spare time, I decided to do one for a music streaming platform.

Any suggestions on how to improve my design?

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
